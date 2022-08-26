23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.86, but opened at 4.06. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.72, with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Citigroup cut their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 23andMe by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 23andMe by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

