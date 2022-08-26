2,465 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Shares of WCN opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

