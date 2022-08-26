2x Long VIX Futures ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,737 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,731 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) by 88,012.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UVIX stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 9,094,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,241. 2x Long VIX Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.