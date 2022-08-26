367,325 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 367,325 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,471,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,139 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.