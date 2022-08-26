3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 46,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $142.76 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.28.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

