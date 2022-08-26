7,103 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $495.27 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

