75,568 Shares in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.59% of Fortune Rise Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

