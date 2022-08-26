88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,541,900 shares, an increase of 766.8% from the July 31st total of 1,793,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,437,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,323,359. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy

(Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

