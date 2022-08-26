88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,541,900 shares, an increase of 766.8% from the July 31st total of 1,793,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,437,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,323,359. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About 88 Energy
