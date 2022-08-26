888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.65. 888 shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

