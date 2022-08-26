8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $460,641.68 and approximately $139,592.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

