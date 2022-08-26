8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $460,641.68 and approximately $139,592.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
