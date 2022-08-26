AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $138.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

ELUXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

