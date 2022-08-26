AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.41

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 26570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

