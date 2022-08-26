Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 6.5 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

