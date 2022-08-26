Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $879.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.