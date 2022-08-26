Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.99

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
