ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 591,755 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,046,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,002,000 after purchasing an additional 427,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 925,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACIW. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

