Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,998 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACRO opened at $9.70 on Friday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

