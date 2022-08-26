Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 6.0% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.07. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.39. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

