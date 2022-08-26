Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Entegris makes up about 0.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,480. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

