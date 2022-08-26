Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 14,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 73,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

