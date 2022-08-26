Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $180.99 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

