Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Marcio Souza Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 676,718 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.