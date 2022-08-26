Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Purchases $50,400.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 2,639,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,737. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

