Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Purchases $50,400.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of AGLE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 2,639,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,737. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
