aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.01 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. aelf has a total market cap of $76.01 million and $11.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00162509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,301,632 coins and its circulating supply is 501,962,554 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.