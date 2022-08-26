Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

