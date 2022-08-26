Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AERI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

