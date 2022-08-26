AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $115.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.88.

AeroVironment Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $100.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

