AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 40,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

AFC Energy Price Performance

AFC traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 28.42 ($0.34). 1,522,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. AFC Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.64 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.32 ($0.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.29.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

