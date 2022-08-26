AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Insider Gary Bullard Buys 40,000 Shares

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).
AFC Energy Price Performance
AFC traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 28.42 ($0.34). 1,522,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. AFC Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.64 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.32 ($0.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.29.
About AFC Energy
