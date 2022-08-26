Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.
Affirm Trading Up 3.3 %
AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
