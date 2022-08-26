Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 3.3 %

AFRM opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.