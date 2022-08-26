Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the July 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
AAGFF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
