Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.06-$5.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

A opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.45. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

