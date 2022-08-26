agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 5,396 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46.

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Recommended Stories

