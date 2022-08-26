AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGLNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AGL Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

AGLNF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

