AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.58. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 16,937 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.