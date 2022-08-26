AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.58. AgroFresh Solutions shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 16,937 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

