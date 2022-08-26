Aidos Kuneen Market Cap Achieves $3.99 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $165,926.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,804.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.33 or 0.07668162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00167646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00261551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00713056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00585555 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

