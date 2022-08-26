Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.69. 37,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,871. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

