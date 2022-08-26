Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a growth of 333.7% from the July 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 102,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.