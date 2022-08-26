Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

ALRM stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,940. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

