Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.35. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 19,938 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $605.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.