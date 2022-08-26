Alchemist Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00014273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $243,331.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.