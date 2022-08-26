Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $186.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after buying an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $161.95 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

