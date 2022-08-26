Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $197,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $272.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.54 and its 200-day moving average is $339.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

