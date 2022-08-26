Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Raised to $17.00 at Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.30 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $29,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $29,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $10,571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock valued at $56,744,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 393,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

