Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.96 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $140,651.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Alkimi Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Buying and Selling Alkimi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

