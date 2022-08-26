Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.96 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $140,651.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.
Alkimi Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.