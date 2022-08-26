Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of ALLR stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
