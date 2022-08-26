Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $182,070.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. 221,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

