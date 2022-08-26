Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 883,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,521. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

