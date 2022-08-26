Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allkem in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Allkem Price Performance

Allkem stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.24. Allkem has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

