Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. 33,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,578,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

