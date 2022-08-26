Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) CEO David J. Stetson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

AMR opened at $168.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after buying an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

